Do I need another Covid-19 jab if I've already had two shots and a booster?

You might have to get another Covid-19 vaccine jab even if you've already had two shots and a booster.
This is according to Professor Alex Welte from the SA Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis, who said immunity from vaccination may not last as long with the development of more Covid-19 variants.
“It's a bit like spending all day in the sun at the beach not being covered, and then having to apply and reapply SPF 50 lotion.
“It gives you a high level of protection but only if you keep reapplying. At some point you may want to say: 'Well why don't I put a top on, or sit under an umbrella, or not spend the whole day at the beach',” Welte told eNCA.
In June, the International Coalition of Medicines Regulatory Authorities and World Health Organization (WHO) said the initial Covid-19 jabs (two doses of Pfizer or one of J&J) offer more than 75% protection from serious illness, hospitalisation and death. This protection can last for about six months.
“A number of 'real world' vaccine effectiveness studies have provided information on the duration of protection from different Covid-19 vaccines. Two doses of the major mRNA and adenovirus vaccines provided strong (over 75%) protection from serious illness, hospitalisation and death from the Alpha, Delta and original (wild type) SARS-COV-2 variants for six months.”
The emergence of the Omicron variant led to a recommended booster shot to extend protection, the organisations said. They advocated for a second booster to given only to the immunocompromised.
“Early results indicate that protection against serious illness or death is maintained for many months or longer after a third vaccination
Welte said vaccines provide protection against severe disease,
His comments come as the WHO told member states that the future of the vaccine should include reducing transmission and last longer.
“Innovation is needed to develop new vaccines that substantially reduce transmission, are easier to administer and give broader and longer-lasting protection.”
Previously, experts have suggested that an annual Covid-19 vaccination would be preferable to more frequent booster shots to fight the pandemic.
Your Covid-19 questions answered
Do I need another Covid-19 jab if I've already had two shots and a booster?
Image: UCT News/ Twitter
Speaking on CBS, former US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner and Pfizer board member Dr Scott Gottlieb said annual vaccination should be considered for the foreseeable future.
“I think it’s heading towards the vaccine becoming an annual shot. At least for the foreseeable future, until we really understand the epidemiology of this disease and understand whether the coronavirus starts to recede into the background, like the four circulating strains of the coronavirus we’ve become accustomed to” said Gottlieb.
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said one annual shot would be better than frequent boosters to fight the Omicron variant and future variants.
Bourla said booster shots administered every four to five months was not a “good scenario”.
“What I’m hoping is that we will have a vaccination you will have once a year. That is easier to convince people to do. It is easier for people to remember.
“From a public health perspective, it is an ideal situation. We are looking to see if we can create a vaccine that covers Omicron and doesn’t forget the other variants and that could be a solution.”
