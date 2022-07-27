Couple face criminal charges under Cyber Crimes Act
Company bosses allegedly deleted data from employee’s cellphone
By Devon Koen - 27 July 2022
Two Gqeberha company bosses are expected to appear in the city’s magistrate’s court on Friday after they allegedly deleted data from an employee’s cellphone without her permission.
They face charges of crimen injuria and contravening the Cyber Crimes Act...
