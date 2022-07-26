×

News

Police searching for Kwazakhele man, 30

By Simtembile Mgidi - 26 July 2022
WHEREABOUTS UNKNOWN: New Brighton police are trying to locate Mzwanele Jokani, 30, who has been missing since July 8
Image: SUPPLIED

Police are appealing for assistance in locating a 30-year-old Kwazakhele man.

Police spokesperson captain Andre Beetge said Mzwanele Jokani was last seen on July 8 at his home in Kulati Street before leaving with a group of unknown people.

Jokani has not been seen since and was reported missing at the New Brighton police station on July 15.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact detective constable Monde Qaba on 078-060-7239 or call Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

