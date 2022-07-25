×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Four due in court for theft of Enyobeni victims

By Ziyanda Zweni - 25 July 2022
Four men, including a teenager, are expected to appear before the East London magistrate's court today facing charges of theft of cellphones, clothes and weaves stolen from the Scenery Park's Enyobeni tavern tragedy victims last month.
Four men, including a teenager, are expected to appear before the East London magistrate's court today facing charges of theft of cellphones, clothes and weaves stolen from the Scenery Park's Enyobeni tavern tragedy victims last month.
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/ REUTERS

Four men, including a teenager, are expected to appear before the East London magistrate's court today facing charges of theft of cellphones, clothes and weaves stolen from the Scenery Park's Enyobeni tavern tragedy victims last month.

Police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana confirmed the arrest of the men aged between 16 and 21.

“The suspects are alleged to have been involved in theft of the deceased belongings from Enyobeni Tavern, in Scenery Park.

“The arrests are a sequel to the investigation which started immediately after the reported deaths of 21 children in the Tavern,” he said.

Three of the suspects were arrested on Thursday while a 16-year-old was arrested on Friday from their homes in Scenery Park.

Kinana said the minor was handed over in the custody of his parents in terms of the Child Justice Act which stipulates that an underage child may not be detained in the police cells.

DispatchLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro
A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy

Most Read