Four men, including a teenager, are expected to appear before the East London magistrate's court today facing charges of theft of cellphones, clothes and weaves stolen from the Scenery Park's Enyobeni tavern tragedy victims last month.
Police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana confirmed the arrest of the men aged between 16 and 21.
“The suspects are alleged to have been involved in theft of the deceased belongings from Enyobeni Tavern, in Scenery Park.
“The arrests are a sequel to the investigation which started immediately after the reported deaths of 21 children in the Tavern,” he said.
Four due in court for theft of Enyobeni victims
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/ REUTERS
Four men, including a teenager, are expected to appear before the East London magistrate's court today facing charges of theft of cellphones, clothes and weaves stolen from the Scenery Park's Enyobeni tavern tragedy victims last month.
Police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana confirmed the arrest of the men aged between 16 and 21.
“The suspects are alleged to have been involved in theft of the deceased belongings from Enyobeni Tavern, in Scenery Park.
“The arrests are a sequel to the investigation which started immediately after the reported deaths of 21 children in the Tavern,” he said.
Three of the suspects were arrested on Thursday while a 16-year-old was arrested on Friday from their homes in Scenery Park.
Kinana said the minor was handed over in the custody of his parents in terms of the Child Justice Act which stipulates that an underage child may not be detained in the police cells.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics