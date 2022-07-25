Ekurhuleni metro cop arrested in connection with tavern shooting

A suspect arrested in connection with the shooting at the Mputlane Inn tavern in Katlehong is an Ekurhuleni metro police officer.
Police spokesperson Col Sello Dimakatso said the suspect was arrested on Friday and is expected to appear at the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Monday morning.
She confirmed the suspect is an EMPD officer, without divulging more details.
“Police investigation still continues regarding this matter,” said Dimakatso.
She said the public was urged to report any criminal activities on the police crime stop hotline at 08600-10111 or anonymously via the MySaps app.
“All information received will be treated as strictly confidential,” she said.
The suspect is allegedly among the four men who stormed the tavern on July 8. Six people were shot, leaving two dead at the scene and four injured.
