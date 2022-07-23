Three “illegal” scrap dealers have been arrested for stealing Transnet copper cables worth R1m in KwaZulu-Natal.
Police swooped on the suspects’ premises in Shakaskraal, Umhlali, on Friday morning after a tip-off. Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said the multidisciplinary team also found cellphone tower batteries on the property.
KZN scrap dealers held for stealing Transnet cables and cell tower batteries
“The team swooped on the scrapyard and an inspection was conducted. It was established that the business was indeed operating illegally. Copper cables which belonged to Transnet were recovered and weighed 614.5kg. A further search was conducted and 18 cellphone tower batteries were found concealed in a bag. The total value of the recovered property is estimated at R1m,” said Gwala.
Gwala said three men aged between 34 and 36 were arrested for possession of the stolen property, as well as for damaging essential infrastructure. They will appear in the KwaDukuza magistrate's court on Monday.
“The docket has been transferred to the Hawks who took over the investigation,” said Gwala.
