Police have advised truck drivers to avoid Addo Road and the M17 as the protest action by Nomakanjani residents continues.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Public Order Policing would be closing off the roads including Ngedle Street until the situation stabilised.
This after a manganese truck was the fourth truck burned along Addo Road at about 5.30pm on Wednesday.
“Police are advising truck drivers to use alternate routes and to totally avoid the Addo Road.
“Police recommend trucks coming from or going to Addo to use the turn-off at the Monument crossing towards the Coega Hotel and then join Neptune Road which will take them towards the harbour.
“The problematic areas are the corners of Addo and the M17 up to the cemetery.”
Truck drivers are warned to be vigilant and travel with caution.
Gqeberha police close Addo Road after another truck torched
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
