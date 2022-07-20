×

Soccer

Chippa bolster ranks ahead of new season

By SPORTS REPORTER - 20 July 2022
Tanzanian and former Baroka centre-back Abdi Banda has joined Chippa United
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Chippa United released the names of 13 new signings on Wednesday including some players from around the Eastern Cape.

In a statement released on social media, Chippa United said: “The club has been working very hard to bolster our squad for the 2022-23 season. 

“We have recently signed players from Cofimvaba, Tsomo and Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.”

Chippa chair Siviwe Mpengesi introduced the players during a housing handover in Deberha, Ngcobo alongside Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane on Wednesday.

The signings are Sipho Chaine, Justice Chabalala, Trevor Mathiane, Brooklyn Poggenpoel, Sirgio Kammies, Aviwe Mqokozo, Khanyisile Mayo, Diego Appollis, Shaquille Abrahams, Zanoxolo Mduli, Abdi Banda (Tanzanian), Elmo Kambindu (Nambian) and Nkosikhona Dube.

 

