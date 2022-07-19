Sisulu pleased about accommodation figures, worried about flight shortages

Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu says she is pleased with the data released on Monday by Statistics SA (Stats SA) on tourist accommodation for May.
Stats SA said measured in nominal terms (current prices), total income for the tourist accommodation industry increased by 86.6% in May compared to May 2021.
Income from accommodation increased by 61.6% year-on-year in May , the result of a 31.9% increase in the number of stay unit nights sold and a 22.5% increase in the average income per stay unit night sold.
The tourism ministry said this meant total income from accommodation increased from R2.9bn in March to May 2021 to close to R4.6bn for the same period in 2022.
“While this is still below pre-Covid-19 levels, the steady recovery is encouraging,” Sisulu said.
However, she expressed concern about reported flight shortages, especially between Cape Town and Johannesburg.
“We need to guard the gains we have made in fostering the recovery of our sector and more collaborative efforts to manage the effects of the Covid-19 crisis are required.
“We cannot afford loss of confidence in our sector and country at this critical stage.”
Sisulu would continue to engage relevant stakeholders to understand the issues and seek solutions.
