Social media still considered a reliable source, despite pitfalls
By Herald Reporter - 13 July 2022
Despite concerns around misinformation and false claims, social media users around the world continue to believe the information they read and share on platforms like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook is factually correct.
This is according to findings, based on a global study by Oxford University Press (OUP), with levels of trust highest in emerging economies such as SA, India and Mexico...
