×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Social media still considered a reliable source, despite pitfalls

By Herald Reporter - 13 July 2022

Despite concerns around misinformation and false claims, social media users around the world continue to believe the information they read and share on platforms like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook is factually correct.

This is according to findings, based on a global study by Oxford University Press (OUP), with levels of trust highest in emerging economies such as SA, India and Mexico...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy
'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...

Most Read