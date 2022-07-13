Policeman in court on attempted murder charge
By Zamandulo Malonde - 13 July 2022
A Gqeberha police constable appeared briefly in the magistrate’s court on Wednesday morning on charges of attempted murder, armed robbery and discharging a firearm in a built-up area.
Granville van Aardt, 38, was arrested on Sunday following an armed house robbery in Greenfields, Booysen Park, earlier that day...
Policeman in court on attempted murder charge
A Gqeberha police constable appeared briefly in the magistrate’s court on Wednesday morning on charges of attempted murder, armed robbery and discharging a firearm in a built-up area.
Granville van Aardt, 38, was arrested on Sunday following an armed house robbery in Greenfields, Booysen Park, earlier that day...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
Politics
World
Politics