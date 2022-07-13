×

News

Policeman in court on attempted murder charge

By Zamandulo Malonde - 13 July 2022

A Gqeberha police constable appeared briefly in the magistrate’s court on Wednesday morning on charges of attempted murder, armed robbery and discharging a firearm in a built-up area.

Granville van Aardt, 38, was arrested on Sunday following an armed house robbery in Greenfields, Booysen Park, earlier that day...

