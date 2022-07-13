An alcohol-fuelled altercation between a KwaDwesi couple left a 40-year-old woman dead and her boyfriend behind bars on Tuesday.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the 39-year-old murder suspect had handed himself over to police after the death of his girlfriend.
“It is alleged that on Monday between 10pm and 11pm, Nompumelelo Mabhoza, 40, and her boyfriend were drinking together and later engaged in an argument.
“Mabhoza was assaulted with a plank on her head.”
She said that after the brawl, they had both gone to bed.
“The suspect left the house on Tuesday morning and when he returned at about 6.30pm, he noticed that she was still in bed but was not responding.”
The suspect, accompanied by his brother, reported the incident at the KwaDwesi police station.
“Police went to the house in Mdwara Street, Govan Mbeki, where they found her dead, with visible injuries to her face.”
The man was arrested on a charge of murder and will appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.
HeraldLIVE
KwaDwesi man hands himself over after girlfriend dies following beating
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN
An alcohol-fuelled altercation between a KwaDwesi couple left a 40-year-old woman dead and her boyfriend behind bars on Tuesday.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the 39-year-old murder suspect had handed himself over to police after the death of his girlfriend.
“It is alleged that on Monday between 10pm and 11pm, Nompumelelo Mabhoza, 40, and her boyfriend were drinking together and later engaged in an argument.
“Mabhoza was assaulted with a plank on her head.”
She said that after the brawl, they had both gone to bed.
“The suspect left the house on Tuesday morning and when he returned at about 6.30pm, he noticed that she was still in bed but was not responding.”
The suspect, accompanied by his brother, reported the incident at the KwaDwesi police station.
“Police went to the house in Mdwara Street, Govan Mbeki, where they found her dead, with visible injuries to her face.”
The man was arrested on a charge of murder and will appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
Politics
World
Politics