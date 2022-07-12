Terblanche continues bid for freedom as state wraps up probe
While the state has wound up its probe into the murder of Vicki Terblanche, her estranged husband, Arnold, continues his quest for freedom and has now approached the Makhanda High Court with an application for leave to appeal against the decision by the magistrate’s court to deny him bail, twice.
Terblanche appeared briefly in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Tuesday, where the state confirmed that investigations into the murder were complete, and that a decision by the deputy director of public prosecutions was all that was outstanding before the matter could go to trial...
Court reporter
