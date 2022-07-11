×

News

Man in court over girlfriend’s murder

By Devon Koen - 11 July 2022

A 55-year-old Gqeberha man appeared briefly in the city’s magistrate’s court on Monday in connection with the murder of his girlfriend .

The case of Malibongwe Dwabayo, who faces one charge of murder,  was postponed to Tuesday, when he is expected to apply for bail...

