Three men were found dead in an overturned car near a Durban highway during the early hours of Sunday.
Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the paramedics were dispatched to the M13 near Shongweni, west of Durban, after motorists noticed a light motor vehicle on its side in the dense bushes adjacent to the roadway.
“Further inspection found a Renault Clio had rolled several times before coming to a rest in the bushes during the course of the night.
“Three occupants, males aged in their thirties, were declared dead on arrival of paramedics.
“The scene will be investigated by the SA Police Service,” said Van Reenen.
Three men found dead in overturned car near Durban highway
Image: Emer-G-Med
