WATCH | People must face the wrath of the law: Modise on July 2021 unrest

“At the level of government we are not interested in protecting this faction or that faction. Anybody who goes against the established norm must face the wrath of the law,” said Modise, who was accompanied by police minister Bheki Cele, minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele and national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola.

The Report of the Expert Panel into the July 2021 Civil Unrest, published last November, noted that “what appears to be factional battles in the African National Congress, have become serious source of instability in the country”.

Modise was asked about the factions and tension in the ruling party and what the cluster’s assessment was this year as it undertakes several conferences.