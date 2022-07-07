Sweet 16 and with a heart of gold
Bay teenager sacrifices big birthday bash to raise money for elderly
By Roslyn Baatjies - 07 July 2022
Instead of having a big bash with her friends for her 16th birthday, a teenager from Parsons Ridge gave back to the community by raising R10,000 for the Malabar Home for the Aged.
Though Peshanta Moodaley celebrated her milestone birthday on May 9, the fundraiser was held more than a month later, together with help from her brother and parents...
