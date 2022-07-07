×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

One year on: Justice, crime prevention and security cluster to give progress report on July 2021 unrest

07 July 2022
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
A police officer disperses looters during the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July 2021. File photo.
A police officer disperses looters during the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July 2021. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The justice, crime prevention and security cluster will give a progress report on the July 2021 violent unrest and looting on Friday.

SAPS spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said the media briefing would, among other things, report on progress made in implementing the recommendations by the expert panel and on criminal cases and the economic impact on people's livelihoods. 

SA experienced violent civil unrest, mainly in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, between July 8 and 17 2021. The unrest was characterised by social media mobilisation leading to looting, destruction of property and disruption of economic activity.

President Cyril Ramaphosa in August announced the appointment of an expert panel to review SA’s response to the unrest, including the country's preparedness and shortcomings in responding.

TimesLIVE

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy
'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...

Most Read