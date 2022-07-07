Look out! There’s a new top cop in town

Ncata vows to derail criminal elements as he takes over as new district commissioner

By Tshepiso Mametela -

A reduction in the murder rate, the obliteration of hijackings and greater blue light visibility in the metro.



These are some of the gains the new sheriff in town, Major-General Vuyisile Ncata is targeting as he dons his district commissioner cap at the Mount Road police station...