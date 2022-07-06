Man held on stolen property charge after high-speed car chase in New Brighton

Gqeberha police seized a getaway vehicle and arrested a 24-year-old man after a high-speed chase in New Brighton on Tuesday.

Members of the district crime combating unit (CCU) were on the lookout for a silver Suzuki vehicle that was involved in a business robbery in Kabega Park and another in Walmer.

While searching for the vehicle in New Brighton, the police spotted it in Ferguson Road and pursued.

During the chase, one of the suspects jumped out of the moving vehicle and was arrested.

He was found in possession of two cellphones.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the remaining suspects had also jumped out of the moving vehicle in Funde Street and disappeared as it crashed into a stationary vehicle.

“Police recovered cigarettes, a boom box and a 9mm pistol and magazine.”

The 24 year-old was detained on a charge of possession of stolen property.

Additional charges of business robbery might be added later, Naidu said.

An inquiry docket was opened in relation to the firearm.

Naidu said it would be sent to ballistics for testing.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court during the week.

