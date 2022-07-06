Heavy handed? Action Society vows to take on Cele and police

Action Society says it will be laying charges and complaints against police minister Bheki Cele and members of the police who removed the lobby group’s leader from a meeting in Gugulethu on Tuesday.

Cele shouted at Ian Cameron, director of community safety at Action Society, to shut up and sit down after the minister failed to answer questions about his apparent inability to fulfil his constitutional mandate to protect South Africans against crime.

Survivors and families of victims of gender-based violence had mandated Action Society to speak on their behalf during the meeting.

Police members then forcibly removed Cameron from the meeting.

The organisation also has a #Celemustgo campaign, in which it accuses Cele of being culpable for the continued mismanagement of the police.

“Action Society and I will be laying four charges and complaints against Bheki Cele and the members of the SA Police Service who spinelessly removed me from yesterday’s community meeting held in Gugulethu,” Cameron said.