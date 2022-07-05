Ill health of accused delays State Security Agency fraud trial

The trial of State Security Agency (SSA) employee Thuso Oesi has been postponed to July 18 by the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court.

Oesi, who worked in the IT department, allegedly stole R1m from the agency.

He did not appear in court on Tuesday when the trial was expected to start but submitted a medical certificate through his legal representative.

He made his first appearance in court in April last year.

It was reported that he faces 28 counts including theft and fraud, and allegedly manipulating the IT system to line his pockets in 2019 and 2020.

According to the state, Oesi, who had worked for the agency for more than 10 years, allegedly created fake payment advance authorisations in favour of himself for training courses he never attended.