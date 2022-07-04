Fight between colleagues ends in kidnapping, robbery and murders

A fight between colleagues on Friday night ended with a high speed chase and three deaths on Saturday afternoon.

Ikageng police have opened an inquiry into a case involving kidnapping, robbery and a double murder at the weekend in Ikageng and Klerksdorp in North West.

On Monday the provincial police commissioner said a fight led to a 32-year-old man overpowering and disarming a male colleague, aged 47.

The man then allegedly pointed the gun at its owner and instructed him to call the suspect’s 31-year-old girlfriend.

The suspect’s girlfriend arrived in her Volkswagen Polo driven by a male companion, aged 30.

“Shortly after stopping, the suspect walked towards the vehicle and allegedly fired two shots towards the man and removed him from the vehicle. He then instructed his colleague to get into the back of the vehicle and drove off. He stopped at an intersection in Bathoeng Street and instructed his colleague to get out of the car and drove off with his girlfriend.”

Police were called to the original crime scene and started a search for the vehicle.

On Saturday afternoon members of the Flying Squad received information that the Polo was travelling on the Ottosdal/Hartbeesfontein Road.

The vehicle was spotted but sped off, leading to a car chase.

“While chasing the vehicle, the driver of the Polo pointed his firearm at police, prompting the members to shoot.

“The driver pulled off the road and was found with a bullet wound in his head. Emergency Medical Rescue Services were called and the suspect was taken to a local hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.”

The 31-year-old woman was found dead inside the vehicle in the front passenger seat with head injuries.

