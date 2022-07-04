Cannon promises unhappy EP players they’ll get their salaries

By George Byron

EP Rugby Union president Maasdorp Cannon has allayed fears of a looming cash crisis, saying delayed salary payments to the EP Elephants’ Carling Currie Cup players and coaching staff will be made by the close of business on Monday.



Last week, the MyPlayers organisation, which represents professional players in SA, sent a letter of demand to the troubled union after several players did not receive their salaries at the end of June...