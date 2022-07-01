New-look Boardwalk Mall counts down to official opening

The instigator behind false allegations on social media that a gay initiate was raped and killed, will now be investigated, after the Phila Ndoda movement, together with representatives of the LGBTQI+ community, opened a criminal case of defamation.

A MaXhosa store, which sells luxury, premium and heritage fashion and lifestyle brands, and a Sunpark Events Arena, are among the exciting new features residents and visitors to the city have to look forward to.

Construction of the 24,000m² mall began in May 2021.

The first phase of the mall opened in March, with one of the more exciting developments being a revamped cinema with reclining leather seats, an in-cinema restaurant and a fully-licensed bar.

Patrons have already started digging into the delights offered up by Hello! It’s Me restaurant and Friesland Milk Bar.

Paul Gerard, managing director of Flanagan & Gerard Group, one of the developers, said The Boardwalk now had more than double the retail space.

Gerard said the Boardwalk Mall philosophy was all about keeping it local.

He said 98% of the mall already had retail tenants, with only five shops available to lease, earmarked for camping/outdoor, children’s accessories, high-end dining, toys and electronics/tech.

Sun International Group’s Graham Wood said: “We are delighted by the reaction to the launch of phase one of the project, and the effect it has had so far.

“We are also extremely pleased about our joint venture with Flanagan & Gerard and the work done to date, and look forward to an exciting opening in September.”

On the Sunpark Events Arena, Gerard said the 2,500m² events arena was being built at the heart of the Boardwalk.

“The Sunpark Events Arena will add to the lifestyle and entertainment activities on offer and provide an exceptional quality Eastern Cape venue for the legendary events that Sun International hosts around the country.”

On opening weekend, the arena will host its first of many rugby events, Boks in the Park, broadcasting all the live action of the SA vs Argentina game on its big screen.

The Boardwalk Mall officially opens on September 22.

