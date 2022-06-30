Stixo gets creative with water-saving message
Using the power of visual arts and everyday language to drive home the importance of saving water, two friends, working from a back room in Motherwell, have put together a video which has already reached 100,000 views online since Sunday.
The producers of Fun Art Entertainment, popularly known as Stixo, have teamed up with the Nelson Mandela Bay Joint Operations Centre (JOC) in its water-saving campaign...
