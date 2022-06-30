Boy, 11, accuses FF Plus councillor of sexual assault

Police investigating allegations as Bay’s Bill Harrington denies he asked to see child’s genitals

Premium Riaan Marais

News reporter



A Nelson Mandela Bay councillor is at the centre of a sexual assault investigation into lewd remarks made towards a minor child, allegedly asking the boy if he could see his private parts.



Bay FF Plus councillor Bill Harrington is accused of asking the 11-year-old boy if he was involved in prostitution, commenting on his physique and then asking to see his genitals...