Boy, 11, accuses FF Plus councillor of sexual assault
Police investigating allegations as Bay’s Bill Harrington denies he asked to see child’s genitals
A Nelson Mandela Bay councillor is at the centre of a sexual assault investigation into lewd remarks made towards a minor child, allegedly asking the boy if he could see his private parts.
Bay FF Plus councillor Bill Harrington is accused of asking the 11-year-old boy if he was involved in prostitution, commenting on his physique and then asking to see his genitals...
