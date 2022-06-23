WATCH LIVE | Post-cabinet meeting media briefing
Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele is briefing the media on the outcomes of the cabinet meeting held on Wednesday. Gungubele will be joined by minister of health Dr Joe Phaahla.
TimesLIVE
TimesLIVE
