×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | Post-cabinet meeting media briefing

By TimesLIVE - 23 June 2022

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele is briefing the media on the outcomes of the cabinet meeting held on Wednesday. Gungubele will be joined by minister of health Dr Joe Phaahla.

TimesLIVE

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

All set for successful 2022 National Arts Festival
CCTV footage shows woman being beaten

Most Read