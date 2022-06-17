How many Covid-19 infections have been reported in Africa?

Moeti was addressing a media briefing on Covid-19 trends on the continent and its response to monkeypox cases detected in African countries.

She said the increase in Covid-19 vaccinations in 31 countries was commendable.

“Nearly half of healthcare workers and people aged over 50 years are fully vaccinated in these countries. While that is far short of the WHO recommendation of 90% vaccinations for health workers and 80% of those over 60 and at highest risk, it is a notable improvement on where these countries were at the end of 2021.”

Moeti commended efforts by African governments to increase access to vaccines. She called for equitable distribution of the vaccines to help significantly reduce risk of infection on the continent.

TimesLIVE