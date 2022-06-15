President Ramaphosa declares special official funeral for King Sigcau

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday designated the funeral of AmaMpondo King Zanozuko Tyelovuyo Sigcau as a special official funeral category 1.

According to the state, official and provincial funeral policy manual, this designation is accorded to people with extraordinary credentials specifically designated by the president.

This category of funeral entails ceremonial elements provided by the SA National Defence Force.

The king died on May 31 after an illness.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday June 21.

“President Ramaphosa has instructed that the national flag fly at half-mast at every flag station in the country from the morning of Wednesday June 15 to the evening of the burial.

“Regulations require that no other flags be displayed when the national flag is flown at half-mast,” the presidency said.

