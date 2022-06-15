Health minister’s advisers urge more research into mysteries of long Covid

However, Mlisana and Jacobs said: “There are presently no registered or evidence-based therapeutic interventions available for treatment of long Covid. There is no widely accepted definition for the condition in children.”

In the absence of evidence-based clinical guidelines or treatments, the advisory committee recommended a battery of tests doctors can use to diagnose long Covid and said: “Treatment strategies should be guided by the individual clinical presentation, and aimed at ameliorating symptoms until more directed therapies are available.

“Identification and optimisation of the management of existing comorbidities, new comorbidities and complications of acute Covid-19 are important goals in the management of patients with long Covid.”

The experts encouraged patients with long Covid to be vaccinated and to join clinical research programmes “to permit the generation of local data and provide access to emerging therapies”.

“Establishing multi-disciplinary specialist clinics (or clinics with the potential for specialist interdisciplinary collaboration/referral) will be needed for the assessment and management of complex cases on a referral basis. Regional clinical experts should be identified to lead such efforts.”

The committee also suggested long Covid should be recognised as a medical condition by the health department, which should lead the effort to develop evidence-based clinical guidelines for the condition.

“The National Institute for Communicable Diseases should be requested to establish a surveillance system to establish the incidence and prevalence of long Covid,” it said.

The experts also said:

the health department should prepare courses on long Covid for doctors;

the College of Medicine should be approached to consider a diploma in the management of Covid and long Covid; and

the SA Medical Research Council should be asked to issue a call for proposals looking at the epidemiology, pathophysiology, diagnosis and management of long Covid.

