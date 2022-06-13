'You know it's bad when OCJ seeks legal advice': SA weighs in on R225m IT tender 'scandal'

The office of the chief justice (OCJ) is being grilled with concerns on social media regarding allegations against three of its former employees, who allegedly helped set up a multimillion-rand IT tender before resigning.

The Sunday Times reported that former CFO Casper Coetzer, former spokesperson Nathi Mncube and former case management director Yvonne van Niekerk allegedly helped arrange a R225m IT tender to multinational media and technology organisation Thomson Reuters.

The trio then resigned and became local partners to the winning bidder.

The OCJ issued a statement on Sunday saying it is “gathering all relevant information relating to the matter and is seeking legal advice. At the appropriate time, the OCJ will inform the public on the matter. We can assure the public that the state funds relating to this matter are safe,” it said in a statement.