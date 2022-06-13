'You know it's bad when OCJ seeks legal advice': SA weighs in on R225m IT tender 'scandal'
The office of the chief justice (OCJ) is being grilled with concerns on social media regarding allegations against three of its former employees, who allegedly helped set up a multimillion-rand IT tender before resigning.
The Sunday Times reported that former CFO Casper Coetzer, former spokesperson Nathi Mncube and former case management director Yvonne van Niekerk allegedly helped arrange a R225m IT tender to multinational media and technology organisation Thomson Reuters.
The trio then resigned and became local partners to the winning bidder.
The OCJ issued a statement on Sunday saying it is “gathering all relevant information relating to the matter and is seeking legal advice. At the appropriate time, the OCJ will inform the public on the matter. We can assure the public that the state funds relating to this matter are safe,” it said in a statement.
According to the Sunday Times report, the trio are set to earn 30% of the value of the deal, or at least R67.5m, through the subcontract with their company ZA Square Consulting.
Thompson Reuters and Mncube — who spoke on behalf of himself, Coetzer and Van Niekerk — denied wrongdoing.
The report was met with shock and debate on social media.
“The office of the chief justice says it’s still investigating all relevant information and before having this they already know that the state money is safe — how did they establish that if they’re only still investigating?” asked one user.
Here's a look at what some had to say:
You know it's bad when the office of CJ have to go and seek legal advice. Lol https://t.co/j4hM73Wgfj— Simon (@SimonSamual1) June 12, 2022
This tendency of telling us you will not comment further is unacceptable, just a reminder you report to us not the other way around. Just saying!!! https://t.co/zjHQfr5AGQ— Jobe Nyambose (@sechabasamzansi) June 12, 2022
The judiciary is advised by the same person advising the Matrase man.They both not making any further comments on their respective matters. https://t.co/5kscvMTfos— #Majuba Magwaza (@MajubaMagwaza) June 12, 2022
Hayi this country. What are you investigating? You should have facts about this at your fingertips. Also does @OCJ_RSA rely on legal advise. This is concerning shame. Angifuni ungasho https://t.co/uLu4guEaTq— Xolile Fikile Nhunhu Radi (@xcaga) June 12, 2022
The Office of the Chief Justice says it’s still investigating all relevant information and before having this they already know that the state money is safe - how did they establish that if they’re only still investigating? https://t.co/QGu6iJr2mw— Kabelo Mahlobogwane (@KabeloMahlobog1) June 12, 2022
Why are you outsourcing the management of the judiciary's IT infrastructure? To a foreign company, nogal?— Africa for Africans! (@inguquko1652) June 12, 2022
What measures do you have in place to safeguard the privacy rights of users?
From whom are you getting legal advice and at what cost? https://t.co/wCfdODTJzI
