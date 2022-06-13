×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Omotoso continues fight against prohibited immigrant status

Premium
Devon Koen
Court reporter
13 June 2022

 

Rape and human trafficking accused pastor Timothy Omotoso is continuing his battle to compel the home affairs department to review 0its decision to declare him a prohibited person...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Kolisi’s message packs a punch for Zwide MMA champ
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings

Most Read