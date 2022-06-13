Frequent break-ins leave Van Der Kemp Primary in sorry state
What is there left to steal, SGB head laments as teachers use own funds to keep school going
Two burglaries in as many days at Van Der Kemp Primary School in Salt Lake have left desperate teachers digging into their own pockets to try to repair what is left of the dilapidated school...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.