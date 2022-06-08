Budding actors called to audition for Roald Dahl classic

Families around the world have fallen in love with Roald Dahl’s feisty heroine, Matilda, and now budding actors and actresses from Nelson Mandela Bay will have an opportunity to audition for the play.

Matilda the Musical hits the stage in September, and the production sees the “who’s who” of local musical theatre luminaries come together behind the scenes.

The legendary Robin Williams takes the director’s chair, SA theatre stalwart Ian von Memerty is directing vocals, Alexander Road High School’s music maestro Dario Broccardo is musical director, and up-and-coming choreographer Darren Rockman will work his magic under the mentorship of Chireen Ferreira.

Greg Everard will also swap his director’s chair for a hammer to play the tyrannical Miss Trunchbull.

The Gilbert and Sullivan Society (now known as PE G&S) says it is thrilled to present the local premiere of this Tony and Olivier Award winning musical.

As the inaugural Isakhono Musical Theatre and Dance Fellow, G&S has selected Matilda the Musical to showcase the incredible talent in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The production is made possible by the Isakhono Awards Business Support Grant and the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex.

The search for Matilda, as well as a large adult and child ensemble, begins with an information session at the Savoy Theatre on Sunday at 2pm.

Everyone wanting to audition, as well as anyone who would like to help out on the show, is encouraged to attend.

“We will introduce the production team. Robin, our director, will share her vision for the show and you can get the inside information on what and how to prepare for your audition,” G&S president Rose Cowpar said.

No bookings are needed for Sunday.

The 35-strong cast will consist of Matilda and her friends, as well as those old and young who look like they are in their teens for the role of the “older children” in the school.

Another 16 adults will be selected for the ensemble and many small acting roles.

Auditions for the children and any adults wanting to audition as “the older kids”, will begin on June 16, with adult auditions the next weekend.

Everyone will be asked to do a singing audition and those called back will then complete a movement audition and acting workshop.

“Experience is not essential. We hope to uncover some amazing talent and there will be ongoing training and support for everyone involved,” Cowpar said.

For any questions or further information, audition bookings, or to request an audition package, contact Cowpar on 072-906-1977 or rose@salarybase.co.za.

