'We can't wait to welcome you back into orange overalls' — SA responds to Gupta arrests

Cebelihle Bhengu
Reporter
07 June 2022
Rajesh “Tony” and Atul Gupta
Image: File photo

The arrest of Atul and Rajesh Gupta has been met with celebration from politicians, civil organisations and the public.

The corruption-accused Guptas, who were implicated in the state capture investigations, were arrested in Dubai.

The department of correctional services said it received confirmation of their arrest from law enforcement authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). 

“Discussions between various law enforcement agencies in the UAE and SA on the way forward are ongoing. The SA government will continue to co-operate with the UAE,” it said.

The DA welcomed their arrest.

We hope that this is indeed the beginning of arrests and prosecution of those who have —  locally and abroad — looted our country for years and are directly responsible for the hardships that millions of South Africans face today.”

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said it hopes local authorities will co-operate with the UAE to extradite the Guptas so that they can stand trial. 

“We've always said that fighting corruption in SA requires resilience. That if the rule of law is allowed to take its course, those implicated will eventually get their day in court. It seems like that day is around the corner for the Gupta kingpins.”

Many flocked to social media to share their thoughts on the arrests.

