'We can't wait to welcome you back into orange overalls' — SA responds to Gupta arrests
The arrest of Atul and Rajesh Gupta has been met with celebration from politicians, civil organisations and the public.
The corruption-accused Guptas, who were implicated in the state capture investigations, were arrested in Dubai.
The department of correctional services said it received confirmation of their arrest from law enforcement authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
“Discussions between various law enforcement agencies in the UAE and SA on the way forward are ongoing. The SA government will continue to co-operate with the UAE,” it said.
The DA welcomed their arrest.
“We hope that this is indeed the beginning of arrests and prosecution of those who have — locally and abroad — looted our country for years and are directly responsible for the hardships that millions of South Africans face today.”
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said it hopes local authorities will co-operate with the UAE to extradite the Guptas so that they can stand trial.
“We've always said that fighting corruption in SA requires resilience. That if the rule of law is allowed to take its course, those implicated will eventually get their day in court. It seems like that day is around the corner for the Gupta kingpins.”
Many flocked to social media to share their thoughts on the arrests.
The good news is that many people I know have no problem with the Guptas being arrested. If it’s true, it will hopefully answer a number of questions and help SA move forward. Let it be.— Wonderboy Peters (@PetersWonderboy) June 6, 2022
The way the centre is not holding in SA Gov and their word cannot be trusted, I actually want to see these Guptas in cuffs before I believe anything. I’m beginning to think it might be a red-herring. Our only source of this news is Lamola’s office and they were also ‘informed’ pic.twitter.com/4d7dTSP72b— Fana L. Mokoena (@fanamokoena) June 7, 2022
The Guptas have been arrested in Dubai and I swear to God I can't stop smiling. Come home oh sweet sweet gentlemen, we can't wait to welcome you back into a beautifully ironed orange overall. #GuptasArrested— Ngamla Gouws 🇿🇦 (@RenaldoGouws) June 6, 2022
Getting #GuptasArrested is long overdue. Speculating about timing is pointless. #Gupta crime family committed corruption & econ sabotage at an industrial scale after capturing commanding heights of State, stealing R100bns, crippling public institutions & the SA econ #Perspective— Michael Markovitz (@mmarkovitz) June 7, 2022
Haibo!!! #GuptasArrested 😱. Cyril don't play. He comes out guns blazing and now RET guys r saying "hayi, we were just playing, it was just a joke, ask Fraser" 😂🤣😂 #Guptas #Ramaphosa #AdvTeffo #Zuma— Drogon (@Dracarys_22) June 6, 2022
The Guptas have been arrested! Whoever would have thought! Ziyakhala ke manje. Where’s Duduzane?— Kgomotso Moeketsi (@KGMoeketsi) June 6, 2022
Now the RET brigade will find it very - very difficult to breath ... and feel like there is 🔥🔥🔥 on their chests #GuptasArrested— Frank (@Ex_Boyfriend10) June 6, 2022
