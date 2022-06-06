Addo bodybuilder takes international title

From walking home after school to save money for supplements and lifting scrap metal at his father’s house, Mongezi Mata’s efforts finally paid off on Saturday after he was crowned world champion at an international bodybuilding event.

Mata, 31, from Addo, secured the top spot in the men’s bodybuilding division in the over-90kg weight class at the International Bodybuilding & Fitness Federation (IBFF) World Championship in Slovenia.

“My father had scrap vehicles at his house.

“I made my own weights when I was in grade 8, and when I was 13, I started lifting and jogging to keep fit,” Mata said.

“Gym is my getaway place. It is where I find my peace and get therapy.

“I never saw myself as a bodybuilder until I met Lwazi Buso [ professional bodybuilder] who convinced me that I had potential and trained me.

“For me personally, I try to improve and challenge myself to be better than the last time.

“I wake up at 3am every day, cook my meals, and at 5am I am at the Ignite gym at Greenacres,” Mata said.

Mata’s first big win was in 2019 at a bodybuilding show in Tshwane for the same weight class, which led to him qualifying to compete in Slovenia.

But just as his journey into international bodybuilding was meant to kick off, Mata was forced to pull out due to financial reasons.

He qualified again in 2020 but the Slovenia competition was called off due to Covid-19.

After taking second place at the Southern Bodybuilding Championships in 2021 in Mossel Bay, he met Andre van Niekerk who went on to coach him.

This secured him a spot at the 2022 Slovenia championships where he was hosted by IBFF president Duško Madžarović.

Mata said he had no injuries leading up to his victory, but it was mentally daunting.

“I had to sacrifice time with my children and my family while spending our last cents on broccoli and chicken breasts.

“My friends would go out on weekends for celebrations but I could not because I had to watch my diet.

“My family supported me mentally, and financially they put up what little they had so I could reach my goals.

“I am the living testimony of the African saying that Umntu ngumtu ngabantu [a person is a person through other people].

“Thank you to my partner, Nonoplea Gqoloda, and Lionel Harker who kept me going at the gym every day.

“[Harker] would make sure I had my diet necessities, and my sponsors drove me to the gym every day,” Mata said.

Apart from chasing his dream of being the world’s greatest, Mata also started a gym called the Rabbits at his home in Addo to groom young athletes that want to follow in his footsteps in becoming bodybuilders.

He said the gym was nothing much, but it got the job done and he intended to extend it in the future.

Mata will arrive home at the International Chief Dawid Stuurman Airport on Monday.

