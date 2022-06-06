Cancer fighter’s colleagues shave heads to show support

By Zamandulo Malonde -

When the branch manager of a Gqeberha vehicle dealership who is battling cancer started losing his hair in chunks recently, the last thing he expected was for his sales staff to shave their own hair off to support him.



Outeniqua Motors branch manager Johan Erasmus said while there was nothing his family, friends and colleagues could do to cure his cancer, the message of support had a big, positive impact on him...