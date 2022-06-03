Nqwazi settlement would be paid by critics, says advocate

Siyamtanda Capa

Senior Politics Reporter



If the council decides to push for Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Noxolo Nqwazi to vacate her post, the cost of any settlement agreement would come from the pockets of any councillors that voted in favour of the decision.



This was the warning circulated to councillors in a legal opinion leading up to the debate on Nqwazi’s fate during a late-night council meeting on Thursday...