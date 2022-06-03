Terrorised out of Hankey

Foreign nationals, people from Mthatha evacuated after violent clashes

Premium Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



Herded like cattle out of their homes with nothing but the clothes on their backs, about 300 foreign nationals — including children — were escorted from the Entabeni informal settlement in Hankey on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.



This comes after Hankey locals allegedly turned on them with claims that Lesotho nationals had killed two Centerton township residents at the weekend...