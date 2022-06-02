‘The Bay Team’ hailed for flood heroics

Celebrated cop, trusty canine put lives on line for stricken KZN families

By Simtembile Mgidi

The Gqeberha K9 unit’s Warrant Officer Ettiene Gerber and his dog, Misty, put their lives on the line to bring closure to the families of those swept up in the recent devastating KwaZulu-Natal floods.



After a fourth body was pulled out of the flood debris, Gerber said for his own sanity he stopped counting...