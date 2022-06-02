×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

‘The Bay Team’ hailed for flood heroics

Celebrated cop, trusty canine put lives on line for stricken KZN families

Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi - 02 June 2022

The Gqeberha K9 unit’s Warrant Officer Ettiene Gerber and his dog, Misty, put their lives on the line to bring closure to the families of those swept up in the recent devastating KwaZulu-Natal floods.

After a fourth body was pulled out of the flood debris, Gerber said for his own sanity he stopped counting...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...

Most Read