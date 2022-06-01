NMU’s FishFORCE forging its way through Africa
In a bid to fish out seafaring criminals along the Indian Ocean, Nelson Mandela University and the Open University of Mauritius have partnered to establish a Fisheries Law Enforcement Academy (FishFORCE) in the island nation in the near future.
NMU and the Open University of Mauritius signed a memorandum of understanding this week to collaborate as part of FishFORCE’s expansion to cover much of the Western Indian Ocean. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.