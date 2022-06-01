NMU’s FishFORCE forging its way through Africa

By Herald Reporter -

In a bid to fish out seafaring criminals along the Indian Ocean, Nelson Mandela University and the Open University of Mauritius have partnered to establish a Fisheries Law Enforcement Academy (FishFORCE) in the island nation in the near future.



NMU and the Open University of Mauritius signed a memorandum of understanding this week to collaborate as part of FishFORCE’s expansion to cover much of the Western Indian Ocean. ..