News

NMU’s FishFORCE forging its way through Africa

By Herald Reporter - 01 June 2022

In a bid to fish out seafaring criminals along the Indian Ocean, Nelson Mandela University and the Open University of Mauritius have partnered to establish a Fisheries Law Enforcement Academy (FishFORCE) in the island nation in the near future.

NMU and the Open University of Mauritius signed a memorandum of understanding this week to collaborate as part of FishFORCE’s expansion to cover much of the Western Indian Ocean. ..

