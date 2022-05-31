Three Gqeberha teens arrested for robbery

Swift action by police and a private security company led to the arrest of three teenagers, shortly after they allegedly stole a schoolgirl’s cellphone.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a 15-year-old pupil was robbed of her cellphone while walking in 2nd Avenue, Newton Park, at about noon.

The suspects allegedly approached the teenager, threatened her and grabbed her cellphone.

“A patrolling security official witnessed the incident and chased after the suspects,” Naidu said.

“He succeeded in arresting an 18-year-old male.

“While the suspects were running, they threw the cellphone on the ground.

“At the same time, SAPS Mount Road Vispol task team members assisted by their crime prevention members noticed the commotion and stopped to inquire.

“Further investigations led the team to a house in Schauder Avenue in Holland Park, [where] the second suspect,18, was found standing in the yard.

“The third suspect, 19, was also arrested at his house in Schauder Avenue.”

The three are expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court this week on a charge of robbery.

“Working in collaboration with SAPS and security companies is a crucial ingredient needed to win the war against crime and keep our communities safe,” Naidu said.

