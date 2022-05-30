Netflix doccie makers in spotlight at Senzo Meyiwa trial

A defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa trial wants the high court in Pretoria to exclude the Ten10 Films production company, which aired a documentary on the murder on Netflix, from further proceedings.

Advocate Malesela Teffo told the court the production company had spoken to witnesses which opened them up to intimidation and harassment.

“My witnesses have been exposed to all kind of threats. This is not only affecting our clients but the family of the bereaved.”

Teffo said with the media they had a platform where they could lay a formal complaint (the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA), but the production company represented an entity which was not a “media house” and was in court as a business concern to gather material that would be used for commercial gain.

He accused the company of “coming through the back door”, saying it took advantage of the media applications.

“They say they want to inform the public ... which public? Unless you have money to afford Netflix. This is for the middle class.”