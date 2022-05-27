Texas doctor says it's 'crushing' as she treats mass shooting victims for second time

A trauma doctor tending to three children wounded in the school shooting in the Texas City of Uvalde said it is “crushing” to treat victims of the second mass shooting in the area within the last five years.

“It's a little bit crushing that, you know, you're talking about a trauma centre that's had two events in the last five years,” Dr. Lillian Liao, the paediatric trauma medical director at University Hospital in San Antonio, told Reuters in a Zoom interview on Thursday.

Liao, who is a mother of two children herself, said she is treating one nine-year-old and two 10-year-olds wounded in the Uvalde shooting at the trauma centre. She said one child is in serious but stable condition, and the other two are in stable condition. It could be days or up to a month until they are able to leave the hospital.

On November 5, 2017, a man who was thrown out of the U.S. Air Force for beating his wife and stepson shot 26 people dead at a church in Sutherland Springs, about 30 miles (50km) east of San Antonio, before killing himself. Uvalde is about 80 miles west of San Antonio.