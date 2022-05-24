×

Motherwell man missing since April

By Herald Reporter - 24 May 2022
Motherwell’s Khayalethu Belani was last seen by his family on Saturday April 16
STILL MISSING: Motherwell's Khayalethu Belani was last seen by his family on Saturday  April 16
Police in Motherwell are searching for a 43-year-old man, last seen on April 16.

Khayalethu Belani, according to his family, left his home in Nashu Street, NU7 in Motherwell, dressed in a black jacket and blue jeans.

He has not been seen since.

Belani’s family reported him missing at the Motherwell police station.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge has urged any person that could assist police in locating Belani, to contact Warrant Officer Leslie Killian on 082-410-7492 or Crime Stop at 08600-10111.

