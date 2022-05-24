Motherwell man missing since April

Police in Motherwell are searching for a 43-year-old man, last seen on April 16.

Khayalethu Belani, according to his family, left his home in Nashu Street, NU7 in Motherwell, dressed in a black jacket and blue jeans.

He has not been seen since.

Belani’s family reported him missing at the Motherwell police station.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge has urged any person that could assist police in locating Belani, to contact Warrant Officer Leslie Killian on 082-410-7492 or Crime Stop at 08600-10111.

HeraldLIVE