State employee accused of taking R160,000 payment from Digital Vibes

A state employee was arrested for corruption on Tuesday in connection with payments she allegedly received from controversial company Digital Vibes.

Lizeka Tonjeni, 47, is an employee of the Municipal Infrastructure Support Agent (Misa), an entity overseen by the co-operative governance department.

She appeared at the Pretoria commercial crimes court on Tuesday and was granted bail of R5,000.

According to the charge sheet, various payments were made by Digital Vibes to Tonjeni between December 2018 and August 2020.

“On July 17 2018, Digital Vibes were informed that it had been appointed as the preferred service provider. Digital Vibes were further informed that Tonjeni would be the nominated project manager responsible for the management of the appointed and to whom all communication had to be addressed,” read the charge sheet.