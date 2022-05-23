‘You’re not a revolutionary, your brand is built on hate’: Inside Maimane and Lux Dlamini’s war of words
One SA leader Mmusi Maimane has slammed Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini, saying his operation is a “dangerous distraction that solves nothing”.
The war of words between the two comes after Maimane shared his opinion on Podcast and Chill with MacG about what Dlamini’s organisation was doing.
“Operation Dudula is hating on fellow Africans and I have a problem with that,” said Maimane.
Responding, Dlamini rubbished Maimane’s claim.
“We have never practised any of the methods he associates us with. The problem with SA politicians is that they don’t call a spade a spade. They hide behind English words in attempts to sound smart,” he said.
Maimane hit back, calling Dlamini a “lightie” who is being used by “political handlers”.
“You are not a revolutionary, you are not a visionary, and your whole brand is built on hate. Your operation is a dangerous distraction that solves nothing,” said Maimane.
He said Dlamini was a distraction and a “Will Smith slap in the middle of a war in Europe”.
“My focus is on the real causes of our problems in SA, the ANC government that has underdeveloped and looted SA for 28 years. My focus is on fixing education, entrepreneurship and supporting small business.”
You are a distraction. A Will Smith slap in the middle of a war in Europe.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) May 20, 2022
My focus is on the real causes of our problems in SA, the ANC govt that has underdeveloped and looted SA for 28 years.
My focus is on fixing education, entrepreneurship and supporting small business.
Previously, Maimane invited Dlamini, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, the DA’s head of policy Gwen Ngwenya and the department of home affairs to a debate on Afrophobia, immigration developments and solutions in SA.
The debate proposal came in the wake of Mashaba’s criticisms of the DA proposal to grant undocumented migrants amnesty, saying the party’s stance did not consider SA’s unemployment crisis.
According to Maimane, “conflicting versions of what is desired” was evidence the debate was needed.
“Some people want us to chase skilled professionals who are here legally and helping us achieve our development goals. They support firing maths and science teachers, hurting students,” he said.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.