‘You’re not a revolutionary, your brand is built on hate’: Inside Maimane and Lux Dlamini’s war of words

One SA leader Mmusi Maimane has slammed Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini, saying his operation is a “dangerous distraction that solves nothing”.

The war of words between the two comes after Maimane shared his opinion on Podcast and Chill with MacG about what Dlamini’s organisation was doing.

“Operation Dudula is hating on fellow Africans and I have a problem with that,” said Maimane.

Responding, Dlamini rubbished Maimane’s claim.

“We have never practised any of the methods he associates us with. The problem with SA politicians is that they don’t call a spade a spade. They hide behind English words in attempts to sound smart,” he said.

Maimane hit back, calling Dlamini a “lightie” who is being used by “political handlers”.

“You are not a revolutionary, you are not a visionary, and your whole brand is built on hate. Your operation is a dangerous distraction that solves nothing,” said Maimane.

He said Dlamini was a distraction and a “Will Smith slap in the middle of a war in Europe”.

“My focus is on the real causes of our problems in SA, the ANC government that has underdeveloped and looted SA for 28 years. My focus is on fixing education, entrepreneurship and supporting small business.”