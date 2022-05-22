Long wait over as ‘flower box’ murder trial set to begin

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



After more than three years since they first appeared in the high court in Gqeberha, the trial of a married couple accused of murder is expected to get under way on Monday.



Phillip Bakkes and Nadine Kitching-Bakkes are accused of murdering their business partner, Wynand Hibbers, wrapping his body in a blanket and burying him in a flower bed at his rented Bluewater Bay home. ..