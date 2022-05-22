Long wait over as ‘flower box’ murder trial set to begin
After more than three years since they first appeared in the high court in Gqeberha, the trial of a married couple accused of murder is expected to get under way on Monday.
Phillip Bakkes and Nadine Kitching-Bakkes are accused of murdering their business partner, Wynand Hibbers, wrapping his body in a blanket and burying him in a flower bed at his rented Bluewater Bay home. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.