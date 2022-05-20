R127m Powerball jackpot up for grabs as Joburg winner claims earlier R28m

A Johannesburg-based winner of the May 13 draw has come forward to claim his PowerBall Plus R28m jackpot, and Ithuba said the winner wishes to remain anonymous.

“In line with our mandate to maintain the winner’s confidentiality, we will not share any further details about the winner. Winners who receive winnings of R50,000 and above receive free trauma counselling and financial advice from professional psychologists and a team of financial advisers at no additional cost to our winners,” said Ithuba.

Up for grabs in tonight’s Powerball jackpot is a whopping R127m.

“We are very excited for this Friday’s estimated R127m PowerBall jackpot,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

The draw takes place at 9pm.

“While the PowerBall jackpot keeps rolling, and the jackpot amount grows to a significant value, we also take the precaution to advise our players to play responsibly. Players need to be 18 years and older to play our portfolio of games.”

TimesLIVE